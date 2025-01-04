Kidnapped telecom company employee rescued after police encounter in UP's Moradabad

Lucknow, Jan 4 (PTI) The kidnapped manager of Jio Fiber posted in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras was rescued on Saturday after an encounter between the police and the abductors, one of whom was injured during the exchange of fire, an official said.

The operation was carried out in Moradabad by a joint team of the Noida unit of Uttar Pradesh STF (Special Task Force) and Hathras police.

Abhinav Bhardwaj was kidnapped for ransom in Hathras district on January 1 and a case was registered at Hathras Gate police station, said Additional Director General of Police (STF and Law & Order) Amitabh Yash.

"On Saturday, a joint team of the Noida unit of UP STF and Hathras district police engaged in an encounter with the kidnappers in the Civil Lines police station area of Moradabad district, in which Bhardwaj was safely rescued. During the encounter, a miscreant named Vishal was shot near the neck," Yash said.

Apart from Vishal, police arrested two more of his co-accused -- Sujal Kumar and Karan Bisht.

The car used in the crime, along with Rs 50,000 in cash and other items were recovered from the accused and the injured has been admitted to the hospital, police said. PTI NAV ARD ARD