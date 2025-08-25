Kidnapped toddler rescued after 41-hour search in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Aug 25 (PTI) A one-year-old girl abducted from Mathura Junction railway station late Friday night, was traced within 41 hours near Agra Cantonment station by Government Railway Police, police said on Monday.

The accused, a daily wage worker, told police that he kidnapped the child as he had no child of his own.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (GRP) Najmul Hasan Rizvi said the abduction was reported on the night of August 22, prompting immediate action. Government Railway Police (GRP) teams launched an intensive search operation, scanning CCTV footage and activating their network of informers to track down the suspect.

"After tracing his movements, our team apprehended the accused near Kheria bridge close to Agra Cantt station, recovering the child safely within 41 hours of the incident," Rizvi said.

The rescued child, who had been sleeping unattended on a platform when abducted, was reunited with her mother.

"She appeared cheerful in her mother's arms, and now the family can celebrate her first birthday on August 28 with joy," he added.

The accused, identified as Satish (27), a daily wage worker from Dholpur's Mania area, allegedly took the child because he had no children. Police said he was arrested and sent to jail under Section 137(2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The victim's family, hailing from Majhauli village in Jabalpur's Sihora tehsil, currently lives near Mathura Junction collecting recyclable items for a living.