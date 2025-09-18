Kidnapped toddler rescued from train in Thane; one held

Thane, Sep 18 (PTI) The Government Railway Police (GRP) here have rescued a two-year-old boy, who had allegedly been kidnapped from a hospital in Mumbai and was being taken away on the Tutari Express, officials said on Thursday.

One person has been taken into custody in this connection, they said.

A control room in Mumbai alerted neighbouring Thane railway police in the wee hours of Wednesday about a suspicious person attempting to flee with a child in the S2 coach of the Tutari Express (which runs between Dadar in Mumbai to Sawantwadi in Thane district of Maharashtra).

A GRP team then rushed to the Thane railway station, where the train was scheduled to halt.

The team intercepted the suspect and rescued the child, a GRP release said.

The accused, identified as Amol Anant Udalkar (42), resident of Indil village in Devgad taluka of Sindhudurg district, was taken into custody, it said.

Further inquiries indicated the child was earlier kidnapped from the KEM Hospital in Mumbai and a case had already been registered at Bhoiwada Police Station in this connection.

The rescued child was handed over for medical examination and later placed in the care of a charitable trust at Dombivli in Thane, for safety and rehabilitation, the police said.

The accused has been handed over to the Bhoiwada police in Mumbai for further investigation, they added. PTI COR GK