Kidnapper on run for 16 years nabbed in east Delhi mandi

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) A proclaimed offender on the run for the past 16 years in a kidnapping case was nabbed from east Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area, police said on Friday.

At the time of his arrest, Safdar Ali, 57, was hawking vegetables in a local market.

In April 2009, Safdar Ali allegedly abducted Kalicharan, a resident of Prem Ka Gakaan village in Delhi, after he married his sister Shama.

Kalicharan called his mother and told her he had been kidnapped and taken to Bisauli in Uttar Pradesh.

Police launched a hunt for Kalicharan and arrested one Agar Ali. Safdar Ali remained out of bounds and was declared a proclaimed offender in 2012 by a court.

Since then, he kept shuttling between Delhi and Bareilly, till a tip-off led to his arrest on Thursday.

He was tracked down to the Sabzi Mandi area in Mulla Colony where he sold vegetables.

He said he had been working as a daily wage labourer and at times a vegetable seller.

Safdar Ali confessed to kidnapping Kalicharan and was also found involved in an another criminal case registered in Bareilly, police said.