Kidnapping case against BJP MLA's kin: Victim's mother claims police pressuring to compromise

Amethi (UP), Jun 14 (PTI) Days after an FIR was lodged here against a BJP MLA's nephew and two others for allegedly kidnapping a 16-year-old minor girl, her mother on Saturday alleged that police were pressuring her to withdraw the case.

Levelling serious allegations against the police while addressing mediapersons, the victim's mother said they were asking her to take Rs 80,000 in cash and some jewellery and that she was "not going to get anything by fighting such important people".

"I am being pressured to compromise. The police is working under the pressure of the leader (MLA)," she claimed.

"They did something wrong with my daughter," the victim's mother added. The girl has since been found at the Raebareli bus stop. The mother and the daughter then reached the police station and filed a complaint.

As per the the complaint filed by the girl's mother, BJP MLA Suresh Pasi's nephew, Ravi Kumar, Babadin and Rambachan allegedly kidnapped the minor girl on June 8.

Pasi is the legislator of Jagdishpur Assembly constituency in Amethi district.

Amethi's Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shailendra Kumar Singh said that a case has been registered in the matter at the Mohanganj police station based on the complaint filed.

He said proceedings in the case as going on as per rules and whatever is right will be done.

The main accused in the case is Ravi Kumar, who is the son of village head Ramesh and the MLA's nephew, the victim's mother told reporters.

She alleged that according to her daughter, the three men spent the night in the forest with her and did "wrong things" to her.

The mother also alleged that she kept visiting the police station for four days, but her complaint was not heard.

Station House Officer of Mohanganj Police Station Rakesh Kumar said Friday that based on the mother's complaint, a case has been registered against the three men under Section 137 (2) (kidnapping), 87 (kidnapping a woman and forcing her to marry) of the BNS and legal action is being taken.

In the complaint, the mother has alleged that Ravi Kumar, Babadin and Rambachan lured and kidnapped her 16-year-old daughter.

The victim's mother also alleged that her daughter took Rs 80,000 kept in the house.

MLA Suresh Pasi, when asked about the case on Friday, said he had no information about the case. Despite several attempts, he could not be contacted on Saturday. PTI COR CDN SKY SKY