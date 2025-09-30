Kidnapping cases increased in Maharashtra in 2023, NCRB data shows

Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) Cases of kidnapping and abduction increased in Maharashtra in 2023 compared to the previous two years, the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data showed.

With 13,106 cases registered in 2023, the state was ranked third in the country in these crimes.

In 2022, Maharashtra had recorded 12,269 cases of kidnapping and abduction. In 2021, as many as 10,502 such cases had been registered.

Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest 16,663 cases of kidnapping and abduction in 2023 whereas Bihar stood second with 14,371 cases, the report said.

Mumbai also registered an increase in these cases, with 1,798 cases in 2023 against 1,754 cases in 2022 and 1,590 in 2021.

Among cities, Delhi recorded the highest 5,681 cases of kidnapping and abduction, followed by Mumbai. PTI DC KRK