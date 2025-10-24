Kidnapping, false rape threat, extortion of Rs 30 lakh lead to arrest of woman, 2 others

Jaipur, Oct 24 (PTI) Rajasthan Police on Friday arrested three people, including a woman, for allegedly abducting a man and extorting Rs 30 lakh from him by threatening to frame him in a false rape case.

Alwar Superintendent of Police Sudheer Choudhary said that the incident took place on October 22 when a woman, Shahruna (33), lured the victim to her residence near the RTO office under the pretext of seeking medical help.

Once he arrived, two men -- Wasim Khan alias Musa (18) and Priyanshu Chaudhary alias Godhu (21) --allegedly held him captive, assaulted him and forced him to pose in compromising positions with the woman while they filmed the act, he said.

The accused then allegedly demanded Rs 30 lakh from the victim, threatening to file a false rape case if he refused. They also robbed him of his belongings before fleeing, police said.

Following an investigation led by Shivaji SHO Vinod Samariya and SHO Bharatlal of Vijay Mandir police station, all three accused were arrested within 12 hours using technical surveillance and local intelligence.

Police said Priyanshu, who has a long criminal record with multiple cases under the SC/ST Act and other offences, had shaved his head to conceal his identity.

Police recovered an Android mobile phone used in the crime and a gold locket belonging to the victim.