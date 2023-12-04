Kidnapping of minors rises by 2% in Delhi: NCRB

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Kidnapping of minors has gone up by 2 per cent in the national capital with the majority of victims from the 12-18 age group, according to latest National Records Crime Bureau (NRCB) data.

Advertisment

The number of girls kidnapped in the year were more than twice that of male abductions in the 12-18 age group, the recently released NRCB data for 2022 showed.

Kidnapping cases rose from 5,585 in 2022 to 5,475 cases in 2021. As per the NCRB data, 4,011 cases were reported in 2020.

In the 12-16 age group, 2,659 teenagers -- 771 boys and 1,888 girls -- were kidnapped in 2022. According to the data, 2,245 teens in the 16-18 age group were kidnapped, of which 569 were males and 1,676 females.

In the 6-12 age group, 315 boys and and 260 girls were kidnapped in 2022, while 66 boys and 45 girls were kidnapped in the 0-6 age group.

The national capital also recorded 3,909 incidents of kidnapping or abduction of women in the year. PTI BM BM SKY SKY