‘Kidney for loan’: Chandrapur farmer has one kidney, say police

Chandrapur, Dec 18 (PTI) A farmer from Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district, who had claimed that he was forced to sell his kidney to clear a part of his loan, has only one kidney, police have said, citing his medical examination.

The farmer, Roshan Kude, underwent a health assessment at Chandrapur Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday, following which doctors concluded that one of his kidneys was missing, a senior police official said.

Earlier, Kude had claimed that he was forced to sell his kidney and repay a part of the money he had borrowed from four moneylenders. This had prompted a police probe and led to the arrest of six moneylenders.

Five of the six accused persons have been remanded in police custody till December 20, the official said.

Kude, a resident of Minthur village in Nagbhid tehsil, owns four acres of farmland. Due to losses incurred in farming, he decided to start a supplementary business. Kude bought cows, hoping to earn some income from dairy farming.

The 29-year-old told the police that he had borrowed Rs 50,000 from two moneylenders at “40 per cent interest” rate in 2021. The moneylenders later allegedly claimed that the amount with interest had ballooned to Rs 74 lakh.

The farmer said one of the moneylenders suggested that he sell a kidney to clear the loan partially. He then searched the internet and got in touch with an agent.

The agent took Kude to Kolkata. After a medical examination by a doctor there, Kude went to Cambodia, where his kidney was removed, as per the farmer. Kude told the police that he received Rs 8 lakh in return.

The accused moneylenders have been identified as Kishor Bawankule, Pradip Bawankule, Sanjay Ballarpure, Laxman Urkude, Manish Ghatbandhe and Satyavan Borkar. The case has been registered at the Brahmapuri police station.

“We have requested Kude to provide all information. We went through his financial transactions and found that he has borrowed money from multiple moneylenders,” said Chandrapur Superintendent of Police Sudarshan Mummaka on Wednesday. PTI COR NR