Kidney, liver of student killed while going to Ayodhya transplanted at Indore hospital

Indore, Mar 1 (PTI) Two persons got a lease of life due to organ transplants following the death of a 21-year-old engineering student who met with an accident while on his way to pray at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a health official said here on Friday.

Devansh Joshi (21) sustained serious head injuries in the accident that took place on February 28 in MP's Vidisha district, and was declared brain dead by doctors at the Indore hospital he was rushed to, the official said.

"After the consent of his family, his liver and a kidney were harvested and transplanted into two patients," Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit told PTI.

Joshi was born with one kidney and his heart was not found fit for transplant, Dixit added. PTI HWP LAL BNM