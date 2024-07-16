Kidney racket: Delhi Police seeks organ transplant documentation details from Noida health dept

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Days after seven people, including three Bangladeshi nationals and a female doctor, were arrested in connection with illegal kidney transplant racket, the Delhi Police has sought details of the documentation process of organ transport from Noida's health department, official sources said on Tuesday.

The Crime Branch has sought the details from the Noida health department and also written a letter to the office of the district chief medical officer, they said.

An officer, while confirming the development, said the investigations into the kidney racket is going deeper as the Crime Branch has suspected the role of other doctors or medical staff into it.

The details which have been sought include the procedure which the private hospitals follow for kidney or any other organ transplant in Noida, the officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Delhi Police Crime Branch last week nabbed at least seven people, including a 50-year-old Delhi-based woman doctor in connection with an alleged kidney transplant racket running across Bangladesh and the Delhi-NCR region.

The woman doctor identified as D Vijaya Rajakumari, then working as a kidney transplant surgeon on a "fee-for-service basis" in the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in southeast Delhi, was allegedly involved in the transplant surgeries of around 15 people from Bangladesh between 2021 and 2023, the police said.

Dr Rajakumari allegedly conducted the surgeries in Noida-based Yathartha Hospital where she was a visiting consultant.

The other arrested persons included an assistant of the doctor, identified as Vikram Singh, and three Bangladeshi nationals identified as Rasel, Mohammad Sumon Miyan and Mohammad Rokon alias Rahul Sarkar alias Bijay Mondal.

The arrests took place over the two-week operation, the police said. PTI ALK KSS KSS