Kidney transplants will soon be done at GBP Hospital: Tripura CM

Agartala, Jul 2 (PTI) Asserting that his government was working to transform Tripura into a healthcare hub, Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said kidney transplants will soon be done at GBP Hospital & Agartala Govt Medical College.

Speaking after the inauguration of a Public Health Centre (PHC) at Kanchanbari in Unakoti district, Saha said his government has already begun the process of setting up seven super speciality departments at GBP Hospital & AGMC.

"There has been a persistent demand for kidney transplants at GBP Hospital. Our doctors and paramedical staff have already got training in renal replacement therapy from a Manipur-based hospital. Patients are also ready to undergo surgical procedures. We will start kidney transplants soon," he said.

"While six assistant professors have already been appointed, the process for appointing 18 professors and associate professors is on," he added.

At present, nephrology, urology, cardiothoracic and cardiovascular departments are functional at the hospital.

The CM said he has already urged the Centre to set up an AIIMS-like hospital in the state.

"Recently, I met PM Narendra Modi and Health Minister JP Nadda in New Delhi and sought their help to set up an AIIMS-like healthcare institution in the state," he said.

He said the BJP-led government at the Centre has allocated funds for the overall development of the healthcare sector in the state.

"An amount of Rs 202 crore has been sanctioned for healthcare infrastructure development, Rs 200 crore for a separate institute for mother and child care, and Rs 121 crore for setting up a drug rehabilitation centre at Bishramganj in Sepahijala district. There is no dearth of funds for development. We want to turn the state into a healthcare hub," Saha said. PTI PS SOM