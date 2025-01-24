Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology achieves milestone with 1,000 robotic surgeries

Bengaluru, Jan 24 (PTI) Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology (KMIO), a premier cancer treatment centre in India, has achieved a milestone by successfully completing 1,000 robotic surgeries, officials said on Friday.

Kidwai is the first government hospital to adopt robotic technology and has integrated the advanced Da Vinci robotic surgical system, achieving this remarkable milestone, they said.

According to an official statement, under the Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka scheme, the hospital is providing the highest number of treatments. Kidwai is also recognised as the only super-specialty hospital offering extensive inpatient care.

Additionally, it houses Karnataka's sole bone marrow transplant (BMT) unit, where both allogenic and autologous bone marrow transplants have been successfully performed.

"To ensure convenience for patients, the institute operates a 24/7 pharmacy. A separate committee has been established to reduce treatment costs for families lacking BPL benefits or facing financial constraints. Kidwai has also decided to offer cashless treatment for KSRTC employees," it stated.

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil commended the hospital's accomplishment of completing 1,000 robotic surgeries and said, "The hospital offers world-class cancer treatment at no cost or at affordable rates to patients. Adopting innovative medical technologies has enabled Kidwai to deliver high-quality care promptly." "Over the past nine years, the use of robotic technology has made 1,000 surgeries possible, marking a historic achievement. Kidwai remains at the forefront of patient care, establishing itself as a leading cancer treatment centre in India and globally," Patil added.