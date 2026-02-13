KIIFB has taken up projects worth Rs 1.1 lakh crore since 2016: Minister Balagopal

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 13 (PTI) Kerala Minister K N Balagopal on Friday said that since 2016, KIIFB has undertaken over 1,200 projects worth Rs 1.1 lakh crore, including the Sabari Rail project and the widening of the MC Road.

He said a meeting of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board was held earlier in the day under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to evaluate its performance and review ongoing projects.

"Before today’s meeting, KIIFB had taken up projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore. After the meeting, the total has increased to Rs 1.1 lakh crore," the state finance minister told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

Key initiatives by the board include the Angamaly-Erumeli Sabari rail project worth Rs 1,900 crore, the Rs 5,217 crore four-laning of the MC Road from Kesavadasapuram to Angamaly, and land acquisition for the K-Space Aerospace Control Systems Complex (ACSC) at Veli in Thiruvananthapuram, estimated at Rs 600 crore.

He added that KIIFB has so far spent Rs 38,608.52 crore on approved projects and completed work worth Rs 24,734.58 crore.

Balagopal also claimed that the Centre’s approach towards Kerala has been different compared to other states, with the state often asked to bear 50 per cent or more of the cost of development projects such as the Sabari rail, national highway widening, and the Vizhinjam seaport construction.

Following the press briefing, his office released a statement saying KIIFB has approved projects across sectors, including roads, bridges, education, health, drinking water supply, local self-government, planning, economic affairs, irrigation, and transport, aimed at boosting large-scale infrastructure development in the state.