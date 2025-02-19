KIIT announces scholarship in memory of Nepalese student Prakriti Lamsal

Bhubaneswar, Feb 19 (PTI) The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) on Wednesday announced a scholarship in memory of Prakriti Lamsal, the 20-year-old Nepalese girl student of the private engineering institute who died allegedly by suicide at her hostel room on February 16, leading to unrest on the campus.

The announcement was made by KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta, who met the deceased student’s father and uncle, offering his deepest condolences, according to a statement issued by the institute.

"A scholarship would be instituted in Lamsal’s name as a tribute to her memory," Samanta said.

During the day, senior officials from Nepal’s New Delhi Embassy met students of their country on the campus, assuring them that similar incidents would not be repeated. The visit came as several students who had left for their homes began returning to campus.

"KIIT has taken proactive measures to facilitate the return of those who are yet to return," the statement added.

Samanta also spoke to Nepal’s Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba and Minister for Water Supply, Pradeep Yadav, assuring them that KIIT is committed to ensuring the safe return of all students.

He also spoke with Nepal’s Province 2’s former chief minister Lalbabu Raut about the incident, informing him that the institution is making necessary arrangements to bring back the students of the Himalayan country.

Earlier in the day, the body of the deceased student was flown to Nepal after completing legal formalities, officials said. PTI AAM AAM MNB