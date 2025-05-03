KIIT death: Nepalese student's last rites conducted by family members

Bhubaneswar, May 3 (PTI) The last rites of 18-year-old Nepalese student Prisa Sah, who died at KIIT-Bhubaneswar, were conducted at ‘Swargadwar’ in Puri on Saturday in the presence of her family members, officials said. According to Nepali tradition, the deceased girl’s father Shyam Pd Sah lit the funeral pyre at the crematorium in the holy town.

Prisa’s mother Pinky Sah, other relatives and members of the Akhil Bharatiya Nepali Ekta Samaj Committee were also present along with Nepal Embassy staff and district officials.

“We should be informed how and why our daughter died,” her father said in tears.

The parents of Prisa claimed that she had spoken to her mother at 3 pm on Thursday and sounded happy, and were informed about her death at 8 pm.

The body of the B.Tech computer science student was recovered from her hostel room at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) on Thursday evening, police said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Prakash Chandra Pal said the post-mortem examination was conducted at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar by a team of three doctors in the presence of an executive magistrate, after the deceased student’s parents gave their consent.

The entire process was videographed as per norms.

The statements of about 10 people, including her friends and staff of the girls' hostel have been recorded, and a case of unnatural death registered at the Infocity police station, the officials said.

The contents of her laptop and mobile phone are also being examined, they said.

The Nepal government has demanded an independent and unbiased probe into the incident.

The death of another Nepalese student on the KIIT campus in February had led to widespread protests. PTI AAM RBT