Kill MLAs instead of committing suicide: Ex-MLA Bachchu Kadu tells farmers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Oct 20 (PTI) Former MLA Bachchu Kadu has sparked a row with his remarks appealing to farmers to "slash or kill" MLA instead of committing suicide, drawing a rebuke from Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat who asked him to refrain from inciting agriculturists.

Addressing a gathering, the Prahar Janshakti Party leader from Amravati district asked farmers to target MLAs violently instead of taking their own lives if they want the government to expeditiously resolve their issues.

"Why to commit suicide? Kill, slash MLA. Farmers should go and sit in front of an MLA's residence without clothes and urinate. If these things are done, the government will come on track", Kadu purportedly said.

After videos went viral, Shiv Sena leader and minister Sanjay Shirsat dared Kadu to act on his words instead of inciting farmers.

"Bachchu Kadu should do all such things himself. Does he want more offences registered against farmers (by provoking them)? He should watch his tongue. Farmers are already in distress (due to flood and rains in September). Does Kadu want them to commit murders? "He can talk against the government. Farmers will support him, if he acts on his words", he added. PTI AW NSK