Killed 3 months ago in Saudi Arabia, migrant worker’s family urges J’khand guv to bring back body

Ranchi, Jan 28 (PTI) The family of a Jharkhand migrant worker, who was killed in an alleged crossfire between the police and criminals in Saudi Arabia three months ago, called on Governor Santosh Gangwar on Wednesday, seeking his intervention to bring his body back.

The relatives of the deceased, identified as Vijay Kumar Mahato, claimed that the private company in which the worker was employed was reluctant to pay compensation, which was the main reason for the delay.

No statement was issued by the Lok Bhavan in this regard.

Sikander Ali, a social activist who works on migrant workers' issues, and accompanied Mahato’s relatives to the Lok Bhavan, told PTI that the family had written several times to the private firm for compensation but to no avail.

"Before his death, the worker had informed his wife in a video message that he was working at the company site when a police bullet struck him during an encounter," said Ali.

Mahato’s family had also submitted appeals to the chief minister's secretariat and the labour department for bringing the body back home.

Team leader of the state migrant control cell, Shikha Lakra, told PTI that the matter is with the Public Prosecution Office in Saudi Arabia, and the authorities in that country require a no-objection certificate (NOC) for clearing the body to be brought to India.

"We need a no-objection certificate from the family members to start the process. The body will be released only after clearance from the Saudi Arabian police and the public prosecution office, and the NOC is mandatory. Unfortunately, the wife of the deceased worker is reluctant to provide the NOC to us," Lakra said.

Mahato, a native of Dudhpaniya village under Dumri block of Giridih district, worked in the private company as a tower line fitter for nine months.

"He had informed his wife on October 16 that he was caught in the crossfire of a shootout and had received injuries. The wife informed her in-laws about it the same day, but they were under the impression that he was being treated. On October 24, the company informed them that he had died in the shootout," Ali said.

No food has been prepared in their house for the last three months. “As per local tradition, food is not cooked in the house after a death in the family until the body is cremated," added Ali.

As per information provided by the Indian Embassy in Riyadh to the Jharkhand government, the incident took place in the Jeddah region, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Consulate General of India (CGI), Jeddah. PTI ANB NN