Killer 'Chinese manjha' claims life of physiotherapist in UP's Jaunpur

Jaunpur (UP), Jan 14 (PTI) A physiotherapist died here after his throat was slit by a stray 'Chinese manjha', banned glass-coated synthetic strings used for flying kites, while he was returning home on his motorcycle on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred near Prasad International School in Pachhatiya village. City Superintendent of Police Ayush Srivastava said the deceased was identified as Mohammad Shamir, a physiotherapist and a resident of the Kerakat Kotwali area, who was engaged in private practice.

According to the police, Shamir had come to Jaunpur district headquarters on his motorcycle on Wednesday morning to meet a doctor. When he was riding on a road near the school, he got entangled in a Chinese manjha, which caused a severe cut to his neck.

Traffic Inspector Sushil Mishra, who reached the spot, immediately arranged an ambulance and rushed him to the district hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

City Circle Officer Goldy Gupta said the police are making sustained efforts to enforce a complete ban on 'Chinese manjha' kite string, but its sale through online platforms has emerged as a major challenge.

Further investigation is underway and necessary action will be taken, the police added.

Every year, scores of people and birds are killed or left injured due to the menace of 'Chinese manjha'. The casualties are more on days of traditional kite flying around festivals like Makar Sakranti, which is being celebrated today.

Despite a ban on the 'Chinese manjha' and several orders by courts in different parts of the country for its strict implementation, the menace continues unabated.

On Monday, the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court said that if a minor is found flying a kite using the banned string, his guardians can be held legally responsible.