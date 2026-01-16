Killer roads: 649 pedestrians killed, 1738 injured in accidents in 2025

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Delhi Traffic Police on Friday said that 649 pedestrians lost their lives and 1,738 were injured in over 2,000 road accidents in 2025, underscoring how vulnerable commuters who travel on foot are on the city’s roads.

According to traffic police statistics, vehicles involved in about a half of such pedestrian deaths -- 330 fatalities in 771 crashes -- remained unidentified last year.

Private cars were the second biggest contributor, with 92 pedestrian deaths in 477 accidents, followed by two-wheelers, which were involved in 472 accidents leading to 75 pedestrian deaths.

Heavy vehicles also emerged as a major threat to pedestrians. Goods vehicles were involved in 87 pedestrian accidents, resulting in 43 deaths, while tempos accounted for 25 deaths in 80 accidents.

Fifteen pedestrian deaths involved non-DTC buses and nine involved DTC buses, data showed.

Officials said that while simple injury accidents involving pedestrians stood at 1,546 cases, fatal accidents numbered 646. Pedestrians were injured or killed in 2,192 accidents in 2025.

“These figures underline the urgent need to prioritise pedestrian safety through better enforcement, infrastructure and awareness,” a senior police officer said.

Officials said pedestrians remain among the most exposed due to speeding, poor lane discipline and failure to yield right of way.

The data was shared as Delhi Traffic Police organised a monthlong walkathon during the ongoing National Road Safety Month to spread awareness on road discipline and safe behaviour, with special emphasis on pedestrian safety.

Around 2,000 participants, including school and college students, NCC cadets, volunteers and representatives from various organisations and corporates, took part in the walkathon. The National Road Safety Month is being observed from January 1 to January 31 across Delhi.