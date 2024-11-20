Killers of 6 people to be brought to justice soon: Manipur CM

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed grief over the killing of six people by suspected Kuki militants last week and asserted that his government would not rest until the culprits are brought to justice.

He said search operations were underway for the killers of three women and three children whose bodies were recovered from a river in Jiribam district last week.

The chief minister also said the killing of women and children is a crime against humanity.

Singh, in a video message shared on X on Wednesday night, said, "Today, I stand here with profound sadness and anger to condemn the horrific killings of three innocent children and three innocent women by Kuki terrorists after being taken hostage at Jiribam." The CM also said, "Such barbaric acts have no place in any civilized society. Let me assure you that the hunt for these terrorists is currently underway and they will be brought to justice very soon. We will not rest until they are held accountable for their inhuman actions." The six people had been missing since November 11 from a camp for the displaced in Jiribam, following a gunfight between militants and security forces that led to the deaths of 10 insurgents.

There is no place in any society for terrorists who kills innocent women and children. pic.twitter.com/B2VsmJQM5u — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) November 19, 2024

Singh thanked the CRPF for their swift action in Jiribam and asserted that their commitment to duty saved the lives of hundreds of those living in relief camps at Borobekra in Jiribam.

"Around 40 to 50 armed terrorists launched an assault on internally displaced persons residing in a relief camp at Borobekra and targeted a police station in Jiribam. They aimed to spread fear and destruction.

"However thanks to timely and decisive response from CRPF personnel stationed there, the attack was repelled and their swift action neutralised 10 of those terrorists on the spot thereby saving hundreds of innocent lives living in relief camps. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to CRPF and state forces for their remarkable careers and commitment to duty," Singh said on the microblogging site.

CRPF personnel's action demonstrated their "unwavering determination to protect the lives of innocent people and uphold peace in the region", the CM said.

"Their bravery is a reminder that we will stand firm against terror and violence and we will always prioritise the safety and security of the people" Singh said.

The chief minister also thanked central leaders for their relentless commitment to bring peace to the state.

Apart from the existing forces deployed in the state, the central government has recently sent 20 companies of CAPF and an additional 50 companies are being sent to strengthen security and restore peace, Singh continued.

"We will continue to take up necessary steps to ensure the safety of our people irrespective of which community they belong to. Let us all condemn such barbaric violence in the strongest terms. The killing of women and children is a crime against humanity and such acts can never be justified. Together we will overcome these dark times and work towards a more peaceful future," Singh added.