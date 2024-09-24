Killing of Badlapur sexual assault case accused God's justice; Oppn influenced by urban naxals: BJP

Mumbai, Sep 24 (PTI) The BJP termed the killing of the Badlapur sexual assault case accused by police as "God's justice" and accused the Opposition of speaking the language of "urban Naxals" by doubting the incident.

A political firestorm has erupted in Maharashtra over the killing of Akshay Shinde, accused of sexually assaulting two minor girls at a school in Badlapur, on Monday in "retaliatory firing" in a police van.

Opposition leaders had raised questions over the circumstances surrounding the "encounter killing" of Shinde when he was being taken to Badlapur from Taloja Jail for investigation in a sexual assault case.

The state government has stated that Shinde was shot dead in "self-defence" by the police after he snatched a gun of a police officer accompanying him and opened fire, leaving an assistant inspector injured.

MVA leaders have disputed this version and demanded a judicial probe.

"Police have gathered telling evidence. Police killed him (Shinde) but the opposition parties are casting aspersions on the authenticity of the circumstances. Opposition parties are behaving as if their encounter had taken place," Mumbai BJP unit chief Ashish Shelar told reporters on Tuesday.

He accused the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), and Congress of doubting every move of the Mahayuti alliance.

"MVA leaders are hungry for power. These are the same people who had sympathised with Afzal Guru (Kashmiri terrorist who was hanged his role in the 2001 Parliament attack case)," Shelar said.

Asserting the support to police, Shelar said what happened to Shinde was his destiny. "This is the justice of God," he added.

Shelar also criticised Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Sharad Pawar who had questioned the transfer of Shinde from Taloja Jail and demanded an in-depth inquiry into the incident.

"What should the police do when someone becomes aggressive against them? A person who touches the gun of a policeman should meet the same fate as Shinde. Opposition parties are under the influence of urban Naxals," the BJP leader alleged.

He claimed the Opposition bloc was trying to create a false perception of the law and order breakdown in Maharashtra by targeting the prime minister, the ED, and the Maharashtra chief minister. PTI ND NSK