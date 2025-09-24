Killing of Gujjar youth: J-K Police constable held; PDP chief says 'no one above law'

Jammu: A Jammu and Kashmir Police constable was formally arrested in connection with the killing of a Gujjar youth in a firing incident near here in July, officials said on Wednesday.

People's Democratic Party president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti welcomed the development as a “crucial step towards justice” and said “it is a reminder that no one, not even those in uniform, is above the law.” Mohammad Parvez, a 21-year-old from Niki Tawi, was shot dead by police, allegedly in a shootout near Sure Chak village on the outskirts of Jammu city on July 24.

The incident sparked vociferous protests by the Gujjar community, who rejected the police version that the youth was a drug peddler and claimed that he was killed in a "fake encounter".

Taking serious note of the allegations, police constituted a special investigation team (SIT) while a magisterial probe was also ordered into the incident, which was strongly condemned by the political leaders, including chief minister Omar Abdullah and the PDP president, who visited the bereaved family and called for a transparent probe and time-bound investigation.

Based on the probe by the SIT, selection grade constable Pawan Singh was formally arrested and booked under section 105 of the BNS (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), officials said, without sharing any further details.

Singh, along with head constable Baljinder Singh, was placed under suspension immediately after the killing, pending a probe into the incident.

"The arrest of Pawan Singh in connection with the tragic death of Parvez is a crucial step toward justice. It is a reminder that no one, not even those in uniform, is above the law. This sends a strong message that accountability within the police force is not optional," the PDP president said in a post on X.

She claimed that Parvez was an innocent man, and while his loss is irreparable, this arrest offers a small hope that justice will be served.

"SSP Jammu, Joginder Singh, under the leadership of IGP Jammu, deserves appreciation for ensuring a fair and transparent investigation, a step that helps restore faith in the system. Hope now the judicial process takes its course and that Parvez, silenced in life, finds justice at last," the former chief minister said.