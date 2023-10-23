Killing of priest in Rajasthan's Dausa: BJP slams Gehlot govt over 'appeasement'

Jaipur, Oct 23 (PTI) Two days after a Hindu priest was killed in Rajasthan's Dausa district, the BJP slammed the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state on Monday, alleging that it was a result of its minority-appeasement policy.

Priest Ramjilal Sharma (65) was allegedly thrashed by a man in an inebriated condition in Kalakho village in Dausa on Friday and he succumbed to the injuries at the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur on Saturday.

Police said the accused was arrested on Saturday.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Rajendra Rathore said the killing of the priest was very unfortunate and a blot on the Congress government.

"Once again, an innocent priest has been killed in Rajasthan. This is not the first time this has happened. Every month, priests and mahants, who offer prayers at temples, are being targeted by miscreants somewhere in the state," Rathore said in a post in Hindi on X.

He alleged that Rajasthan has become a hub of crime and that criminals are carrying out such incidents under the nose of the government.

At a press conference in Jaipur, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat accused the Gehlot government of dividing the society by following an appeasement policy for minorities.

He also accused Gehlot of giving statements that are uncalled for in the media to divert attention from issues like law and order and crime against women.

Shekhawat alleged that Rajasthan has become the country's rape capital under the Congress rule while the government kept following its appeasement policy to garner votes.

"Lakhs of people are worried about the hidden intentions of the government and its agenda of dividing the society through its appeasement policy in order to garner votes. A priest was beaten to death by criminals outside his house in Kalkoh, Dausa. He was beaten so badly that his eyes popped out. Even before this, several priests were killed.

"Such incidents are happening to lower the morale of the majority and boost the morale of the minorities. The government is a pioneer of appeasement." Shekhawat also claimed that the Congress in the state is divided and things have not been settled (between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot) internally.

On crime against women, he said the number of incidents like rape has gone up in the state because the Congress government has failed to control crime.

Referring to a recent road-rage incident that claimed a life in Jaipur, Shekhawat said the chief minister instantly announced a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh for the victim's family, setting an example of appeasement.

He said the government should disclose the amount of assistance given in cases where innocent people, including priests, were killed.

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will go to polls on November 25 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3. PTI SDA RC