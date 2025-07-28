Killing of youth in Jammu: Inquiry office invites information, evidence

Jammu, Jul 28 (PTI) A sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), who was recently appointed as an inquiry officer to probe the killing of a Gujjar youth in police firing here on July 24, has invited information and evidence from any willing person.

Parvez Ahmad (21), a youth from the Nikki Tawi area of Jammu, was killed when police were allegedly chasing drug peddlers in the Satwari area on Thursday. His killing has sparked protests by the Gujjar community, with the young man's family accusing the police of murdering an "innocent" person in a "staged" encounter.

The inquiry officer, SDM (Jammu South) Manu Hansa, through a public notice, has invited anyone to submit relevant information, evidence, or statements concerning the events of July 24 that resulted in the death of Ahmad alias Bachi.

"It is hereby notified for the information of the general public that a Magisterial Inquiry has been ordered by the competent authority (on July 25) into the circumstances that led to the death of Ahmed," the SDM said in the public notice.

"In order to conduct a fair and transparent inquiry, any person having knowledge, information, evidence or any other input related to the incident is hereby requested to come forward and submit the same," the SDM said.

He said the statements, information or evidence (oral or written) may be submitted in person or in writing to the Inquiry Officer in his office during office hours by or before August 4 (4.30 pm). Information can also be shared at email address (sdmsouthjammu@gmail.com) or at contact number 9484002110.

The SDM, in the notice, assured that the identity of individuals providing information or evidence, if desired, will be kept confidential upon request.

He said the notice is issued in the interest of justice and to ensure that all relevant facts are brought on record for fair and transparent conclusion of inquiry of the incident.

Meanwhile, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha assured a fair investigation into the incident and said "if someone was found guilty (during inquiry) will not be spared".

"On July 24, an incident took place here (leaving one person dead). The police took immediate action and set up a special investigation team and a magisterial inquiry has also been ordered. The names of the two people who have come forward have been suspended," the LG said at an event here.

Sinha said he would like to say that the report that comes after the investigation will definitely be implemented.

"The people should have faith because there is only one mantra of the J-K administration and the police that do not touch the innocent and do not leave the culprits. This is our ethical principle and If someone is found guilty, he will not be spared," he said. PTI TAS NB