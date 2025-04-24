Killing Pahalgam attack terrorists in same fashion will be true justice for victims: NCP leader

Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) Killing the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack in the same fashion would be true justice for its victims, Maharashtra NCP leader Rupali Thombre Patil said on Thursday.

Thombre Patil told a new channels that she along with her family visited the place in Pahalgam where the attack took place a day earlier.

"The terrorists should be killed in the same fashion and at the same place. It will be true justice for the victims and the revenge will be complete. A Kashmiri Muslim too was shot dead when he asked the terrorists not to kill tourists. The terrorists asked the victims their religion before killing them. They killed a Muslim along with Hindu men," she said.

"Terrorists have no religion. After the attack, Kashmiri Muslims protested on the streets," she said.

Thombre Patil also asserted that security forces were not present at the well patronised tourist area. PTI MR BNM