KIMS Hospitals launches two facilities in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Mar 8 (PTI) KIMS Hospitals Bengaluru, a division of the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Secunderabad, on Sunday launched two super-speciality hospitals in Mahadevapura and Electronic City here.

The hospitals were inaugurated by actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR Junior.

"This is a strategic expansion in providing world-class, patient-centric, tech-enabled healthcare to the people of Bengaluru and beyond," KIMS Hospital said in a release.

Both units are prominently situated in the city's fastest-growing locations to ensure quality healthcare is easily accessible to all.

The Mahadevapura unit has over 450 beds, while the Electronic City facility has 350 beds. Both facilities are equipped with 30 state-of-the-art operation theatres and over 170 outpatient consultation rooms (OPDs) to deliver the best medical care, it said.

The facilities are integrated with 25-plus super speciality centres and Centres of Excellence across Cardiology, Neurology, Oncology, Paediatrics, Orthopaedics, ENT, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, General Surgery, Internal Medicine, Critical Care, and Chronic Disease Management.

The hospitals will provide a range of healthcare services, from primary care on a 24/7 basis to advanced diagnostics and treatment options, ensuring a seamless care pathway from prevention and early detection through surgery and finally to management.

Dr Nitish Shetty, Managing Director, KIMS Hospitals, Bengaluru, said, "Apart from these two units, three more units are also slated for the launch next year. Our units house some of the most advanced medical technologies available today. These facilities will act as major health hubs in Bengaluru and the IT Corridor areas."