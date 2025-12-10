Kin attack private hospital in Pune after patient’s death; 7 persons booked

Pune, Dec 10 (PTI) Infuriated over the death of an elderly patient at a private hospital in Pune city, his relatives went on a rampage and pelted stones, damaging glass facade at the medical facility on Wednesday, an official said.

While the patient’s kin alleged medical negligence, the hospital condemned the vandalism and asserted it followed national and international guidelines for managing "high-risk" cases.

The incident took place in the Hadapsar area and police later booked seven persons, including the deceased person's son, in connection with the vandalism.

Citing preliminary information, the official said the kin of the patient admitted to Sahyadri Hospital turned violent after he died during treatment.

“The angry mob threw stones and damaged the main glass entrance of the hospital,” said the official from the Hadapsar police station.

The patient's son told the media his father underwent an operation at the hospital for an ulcer-related condition.

“My father was recovering, but the hospital staff made him sit in a wheelchair, which caused his stitches to snap. His condition deteriorated, leading to his death on Tuesday night,” he said.

The hospital said in a statement that the 76-year-old patient was admitted on November 28 with a critical medical condition that had led to multi-organ failure.

Despite the extensive efforts of its team of expert doctors and the use of all appropriate, evidence-based medical protocols, his condition continued to deteriorate due to its extreme severity, and he passed away in the morning, the hospital said.

“All medical interventions and clinical decisions were taken strictly in line with established national and international guidelines for managing such high-risk cases,” it said.

The hospital said that while it is saddened by the patient’s death and remains committed to supporting the family in every possible way, it strongly condemns the violent incident on its premises.

“We are filing a police complaint for the loss of property as it puts patients, their families, and healthcare staff at serious risk,” it said.

Meanwhile, an offence was registered against seven people, including the son of the deceased person, under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2010, and BNS, said the Hadapsar police station official late in the evening.

"The deceased's son also approached us with a complaint against the hospital, alleging negligence in his father's treatment. We will place all records before a medical board and based on their findings, move ahead," he added. PTI SPK NR RSY