Kin attack Pune hospital after patient’s death

Pune, Dec 10 (PTI) Angry relatives of a patient pelted stones at a private hospital and damaged its glass facade in Pune city after his death during treatment at the medical facility on Wednesday, an official said.

While the patient’s kin alleged negligence, the hospital condemned the vandalism and asserted that it followed national and international guidelines for managing "high-risk" cases.

The incident took place in the Hadapsar area of the city, the official said.

Citing preliminary information, he said that the kin of a patient admitted to Sahyadri Hospital turned violent after he died during treatment there.

“The angry mob threw stones and damaged the main glass entrance of the hospital,” said the official from the Hadapsar police station.

Police personnel rushed to the hospital, and they are in the process of detaining those involved in the property damage, he added.

The patient's son told the media that he underwent an operation at the hospital for an ulcer-related condition.

“My father was recovering, but the hospital staff made him sit in a wheelchair, which caused his stitches to snap. His condition deteriorated, leading to his death on Tuesday night,” he said.

The hospital said in a statement that the 76-year-old patient was admitted on November 28 with a critical medical condition that had led to multi-organ failure.

Despite the extensive efforts of its team of expert doctors and the use of all appropriate, evidence-based medical protocols, his condition continued to deteriorate due to its extreme severity, and he passed away in the morning, the hospital said.

“All medical interventions and clinical decisions were taken strictly in line with established national and international guidelines for managing such high-risk cases,” it said.

The hospital said that while it is saddened by the patient’s death and remains committed to supporting the family in every possible way, it strongly condemns the violent incident on its premises.

“We are filing a police complaint for the loss of property as it puts patients, their families, and healthcare staff at serious risk,” it said. PTI SPK NR