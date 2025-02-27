Kin create ruckus at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in UP after man dies during treatment

Amethi, Feb 27 (PTI) Family members of an elderly man who died after surgery at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital here created a ruckus on its premises alleging that he died due to the negligence of a doctor who was drunk at the time of the operation, police said on Thursday.

The hospital, however, said that the doctor being accused of negligence has no connection to the cardiology department or the patient's surgery.

The family of the patient, Shiv Ram Mishra (75), a resident of Mau village in Gauriganj police station area, has filed a complaint at Munshiganj police station. The district administration has ordered a probe in the matter.

According to the complaint lodged by Mishra's son Dev Prakash, he brought his father to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday evening after he complained of chest pain.

He claimed that his father was fully mobile when he was brought to the hospital and his test reports were also normal.

Prakash claimed that Dr Satyendra Tiwari, a cardiologist, took his father Shiv Ram to the operation room and operated on him. Another doctor present there, Dr Sanjay Dwivedi, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of surgery and his negligence led to the death of his father.

"The drunken doctor was caught by people and handed over to police personnel who reached the spot but they let him go," he added.

Angry family members and relatives of Prakash created a ruckus on the hospital premises throughout the night. Police were deployed at the hospital gate.

Amethi Superintendent of Police (SP) Aparna Rajat Kaushik said the process of registering an FIR based on the complaint received from Mishra's family is underway.

Action will be taken as per rules after investigating the matter, he said.

Sanjay Gandhi Hospital's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Awadhesh Sharma said Mishra was brought to the hospital after he suffered a heart attack. Following an examination by cardiologist Dr Satyendra Tiwari and his team, he was operated on but he suffered another heart attack during the surgery.

"After this, his health deteriorated further. Mishra was also kept on ventilator for some time but the team of doctors could not save him," the CEO said.

On the allegation about the doctor being drunk, Sharma said Dr Dwivedi, who is being accused, has no connection with the cardiology department or Mishra's surgery but the matter has been taken cognisance of.

"An investigation is being conducted. If it is found that he was drunk, then departmental action would be taken against him," the CEO added.

Amethi Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Anshuman Singh said a three-member investigation team is being formed to probe the matter. Action will be taken based on the team's report.

Sanjay Gandhi Hospital is run by the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Trust, New Delhi. Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of the trust while Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is a trustee.