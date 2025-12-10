Kin damage Pune hospital after patient’s death

Pune, Dec 10 (PTI) Relatives of a patient pelted stones at a private hospital and damaged its glass facade in Pune city on Wednesday after his death during treatment at the medical facility, an official said The incident took place in the Hadapsar area of the city, he said.

Citing preliminary information, the official said that the kin of a patient admitted to the hospital turned violent, alleging negligence, after he died during treatment there.

“The angry mob threw stones and damaged the main glass entrance of Sahyadri hospital,” said the official from the Hadapsar police station.

Police personnel rushed to the hospital, and they are in the process of detaining those involved in the property damage, he added.

The patient's son told the media that he underwent an operation at the hospital for an ulcer-related condition.

"My father was recovering, but the hospital staff made him sit in a wheelchair, which caused his stitches to snap. His condition deteriorated, leading to his death on Tuesday night," he said.

