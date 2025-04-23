Kin, friends shocked over death of 3 Thane residents in J-K terror attack

Thane, Apr 23 (PTI) Friends and acquaintances of three Thane residents killed in the terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir were in a state of shock and said they were at a loss of words to describe their pain and anguish over the tragedy.

Hemant Joshi, Sanjay Lele (44) and Atul Mone (52), all hailing from different areas of Dombivli city in Maharashtra's Thane district, were among the 26 persons killed as terrorists struck a prime tourist location of Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday.

Several others were also injured in the terror attack.

As the news of the dastardly act came in, a pall of gloom descended on Dombivli, where people, several social organisations and local political leaders mourned the loss of lives and expressed shock over the incident.

Lele, who worked as an account at a private firm in Thane city, lived in a joint family at a bungalow in Pandurang Wadi on Mahatma Phule Road in Dombivli (West). His son also suffered a gunshot wound on hand in the terror attack.

Local resident Laxmikant Bhoir, a police patil who knew Lele as both were part of a spiritual group, expressed shock and grief over his death.

"We have been shocked to know about the tragedy. Lele's family and we all are shattered over his untimely death," Bhoir told reporters.

Lele and Joshi had accompanied Mone for a group tour to Pahalgam.

Mone, resident of Thakurwadi area of Dombivli (West) who worked as an engineer at a workshop in Mumbai, was also accompanied by his wife and daughter on the trip to Pahalgam.

The administration has directed authorities concerned to ensure prompt and comprehensive support to families of the deceased.

The collector's office and the local disaster management authority have asked the people to inform their relatives or others who they know may be visiting Pahalgam to immediately contact the district administration on the helpline numbers -- 9372338827 / 7304673105 -- for any assistance.

A round-the-clock help desk and an emergency control room have been established in the Thane collector's office for tourists in need of assistance in Kashmir.

They can contact on the phone numbers 0194-2483651, 0194-2457543, as well as WhatsApp numbers 7780805144, 7780938397 for help, as per the district administration.

Local BJP and Shiv Sena leaders have contacted the grieving families, assuring them of all necessary support and on-ground assistance. PTI COR GK