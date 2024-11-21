Kin get Rs 48.65 lakh as compensation for cop's death in road accident

Thane, Nov 21 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Thane has awarded Rs 48.65 lakh as compensation to the kin of a policeman who died in a road accident on July 14, 2021.

Ashok Patil was grievously injured after a motorcycle collided with his two-wheeler in Kashimira area of Mira Road and he died in hospital two days later on July 16 that year.

Police at the time had registered a case under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act for causing death by negligence, rash driving and other offences.

Patil, an assistant sub-inspector with Thane police, was earning Rs 66,668 per month when he died.

His wife Vandana and son Rohan had claimed Rs 67 lakh as compensation.

In its order of November 13, details of which were made available on Thursday, the MACT calculated loss of future income at Rs 41.69 lakh.

It awarded this amount as well Rs 6.25 lakh as future prospects and Rs 70,000 as funeral expenses and loss of estate etc.

The MCT said the compensation amount of Rs 48.65 lakh must be deposited within one from the date of the award.

MACT member SN Shah, in the order, said Rs 15.65 lakh will be given to Vandana, Rs 10 lakh will be kept in a FD in her name for five years, Rs 15 lakh will be given to Rohan and Rs 8 lakh will be kept as FD in his name for five years. PTI COR BNM