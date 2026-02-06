Kin link elderly man's death to Indore water contamination tragedy; residents claim toll now 33

Indore, Feb 6 (PTI) The family of a 70-year-old man who died in Indore while undergoing treatment in a hospital has linked his demise to the water contamination tragedy in Bhagirathpura, though a senior health official on Friday said the deceased had a history of paralysis and had also suffered a thigh bone fracture.

With the death of Alguram Yadav in a private hospital on Thursday night, residents of Bhagirathpura claimed the toll in the water contamination outbreak, which began in the last week of December, now stood at 33, much higher than official figures.

"He was admitted to a private hospital on January 9 after he complained of vomiting and diarrhoea due to contaminated drinking water. Doctors could not save him despite prolonged treatment. He was cremated today," the deceased's daughter-in-law Chandrakala told PTI.

"My mother-in-law Urmila Yadav died on December 28 due to contaminated drinking water. Contaminated water has taken away two members of our family within just 40 days," she rued.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani said Alguram Yadav had a history of paralysis and had also suffered a fracture in his right thigh bone.

Other officials said a committee of experts from the government-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College had conducted a 'death audit' with regards to the Bhagirathpura outbreak.

The report, which was submitted by the state government in the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on January 27, had indicated that the deaths of 16 persons could be linked to the outbreak caused by contaminated drinking water in the area.

Incidentally, the state government has provided financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of more than 20 people who died during the outbreak in Bhagirathpura. However, they added that some of the deaths were caused by other illnesses and reasons, but financial assistance is being provided to all bereaved families on humanitarian grounds. PTI HWP LAL BNM