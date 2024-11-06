Kin of 3 workers who died due to structure collapse on Bullet Train route given compensation

Ahmedabad, Nov 6 (PTI) The families of three workers who died after a temporary structure fell at a construction site on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor in Gujarat's Anand have been paid an ex gratia of Rs 20 lakh each, officials said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Three workers died and one sustained injuries after a temporary structure of steel and concrete blocks being used for well foundation work on Mahi river near Vasad fell down Tuesday evening.

"We are deeply saddened by the incident at the Mahi river site in Anand district...Our heartfelt condolences go out to their families, to whom we have provided ex-gratia support of Rs 20 lakh each. We are working closely with authorities to investigate the cause and ensure safety on site," an official of the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), which is executing the project, said.

In a statement, NHSRCL's Managing Director Vivek Gupta said, the unfortunate incident occurred in an area where labourers were normally not required to venture. Despite this, four labourers were present when precast blocks used for well sinking work fell on them, trapping them.

Advertisment

"The area was barricaded, and labourers were normally not required to go there. Why they went there, due to which this unprecedented accident occurred, will be investigated," he said.

The NHSRCL said that concrete blocks of 2.5 tonnes each were loaded on frame for well sinking supported by high tensile strands.

"Due to snapping of strands, blocks fell down and four workmen got trapped. Detailed technical enquiry is being undertaken to ascertain the cause of the incidence," it said.

Advertisment

According to police, two of the deceased workers were from Gujarat while the third one was from Bihar.

The high-speed rail line is being built between Mumbai and Ahmedabad using Japan's Shinkansen technology, and the project aims to create a high-frequency mass transportation system.

The project has been funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) with a soft loan of Rs 88,000 crore from Japan.

Advertisment

The Rs 1.10 lakh crore project was then expected to be completed by 2024 but faced hurdles in land acquisition. The government has set a target to run the first phase of the bullet train between Surat and Bilimora in south Gujarat by 2026.

The NHSRCL had said in January that it had completed acquisition of 100 per cent land for the project across Gujarat, Maharashtra and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. PTI KA PD NP