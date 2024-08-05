Kin of Agniveer who die in combat will be given Kargil package: Rajasthan govt tells House

Jaipur, Aug 5 (PTI) A Kargil package will be given if an Agniveer from Rajasthan dies in combat, the Rajasthan government informed the legislative assembly on Monday.

"Since Agniveer is also a part of the armed forces. Therefore, if he is declared a Battle Casualty (Fatal), then all the facilities payable by the state government under the Kargil package will be applicable to Agniveer," the government said in response to a query about relief package to Agniveers posed by Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully.

The families of fallen soldiers in the state are given cash, land, and government jobs under the revised Kargil package. PTI SDA VN VN