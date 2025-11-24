Kin of cops protest in Gujarat over Cong MLA Mevani's 'threat' on lack of action on liquor, drugs

Palanpur, Nov 24 (PTI) Protests were held in different parts of north Gujarat on Monday over Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani's alleged threat that policemen would lose their jobs for not taking action against bootleggers and drug dealers.

Holding banners against Mevani, kin of police personnel held rallies in Palanpur town of Banaskantha as well as Patan and Vav-Tharad districts seeking an apology from the Vadgam legislator.

They accused him of habitually targeting and insulting policemen for publicity.

On November 21, Mevani had reached the office of the Superintendent of Police of the newly formed Vav-Tharad district with some residents of Shivnagar of Thrarad town alleging rampant sale of liquor and drugs in the area.

The Gujarat Congress working president, in the presence of Vav-Tharad SP Chintan Teraiya, accused personnel from the force of taking bribes from bootleggers and drug dealers.

Addressing the police inspector and personnel present there, Mevani threatened that they would lose their jobs if they tried to intimidate local residents for raising this issue before him.

He asked residents not to worry because policemen are just "servants".

Angered by his comments, family members of policemen took out rallies in Palanpur, Tharad and Patan towns of north Gujarat during the day.

In Patan, nearly 1,000 persons, including women and children, took part in a rally from the police headquarters till collector's office, said Deputy SP KK Pandya.

"People of Patan, including family members of police personnel, expressed their anger by taking out this rally against Mevani. They also gave a memorandum to the collector seeking his apology as well as resignation for insulting police," Pandya said.

In Palanpur, several hundred persons protested and raised slogans against Mevani.

They said such intimidating language against police is not acceptable, adding that Mevani must tender an unconditional apology.