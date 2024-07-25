Kin of deceased organ donors to be honoured with shawl, certificate: NOTTO

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Deceased organ donors and their family members will be honoured with a shawl, a framed certificate, and flowers at the time of donation, at a maximum permissible cost of Rs 1,000 per donor, according to an official statement.

The implementation of donor felicitation is expected to boost awareness on organ donation and connecting more people with this noble cause, Dr Anil Kumar, Director, NOTTO (National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation) said in a letter recently sent to all states and Union Territories.

The initiative is in addition to the current provision of Rs 10,000 granted to cover expenses for the donor's funeral under the National Organ Transplant Programme guidelines, his letter said.

It is provided to the closest relative or next of kin of all deceased organ donors (from government as well as private hospitals), preferably by electronic transfer of Rs 10,000 to their bank account, the communication stated.

"Now in addition to the current provision of Rs 10,000 for dignified funeral per organ donor, the competent authority of the Ministry of Health has approved felicitation of all deceased organ donors, and his or her family member by presenting a shawl, certificate with frame, and some flowers, as a mark of respect to every deceased organ donor at the time of donation, at a maximum permissible cost of Rs 1,000 per donor," the letter said.

Two staff members of State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) or local representatives from a government medical college or institution on behalf of SOTTO will physically visit the donor's hospital or home and felicitate the family member on the spot, it added.

Dr Kumar urged all states to ensure implementation of the guidelines in letter and spirit and send an action-taken report in this regard within the next month. PTI PLB RPA