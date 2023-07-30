Kin of Kashmiri freedom fighters honoured in Jammu

Jammu, Jul 30 (PTI) Family members of six freedom fighters from Kashmir, including reformer Kashyap Bandhu, were honoured at a function here on Sunday.

Advertisment

Organised by the RSS-backed Sanjeevani Sharda Kendra in association with the Centre for Advanced Research on Development and Change, New Delhi, the event provided insights into the historical aspect of Kashmir's involvement in the country's freedom struggle.

In addition to Bandhu, the families of Sarwanand Koul Premi, Jagar Nath Wattal, Reshi Dev Dhar, Harday Nath Tickoo, and Mani Ram were honoured.

Tara Chand Bhat of Gairu, popularly known as Kashyap Bandhu and Bulbul-e-Kashmir, was a social reformer, journalist, freedom fighter, and political leader. He played a key role in the Roti Agitation of 1933-34 in Kashmir.

Advertisment

Sarwanand Koul Premi was a poet, journalist, research scholar, and social reformer. Terrorists allegedly killed him and his son in 1990.

Addressing the event at Jagti migrant township on the outskirts of Jammu, Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, former vice chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Bihar, highlighted the role of freedom fighters.

He also provided insights into the historical aspect of Kashmir's involvement in the country's freedom struggle.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Usha Kher pointed out that the event aimed at shedding light on the significant role played by Kashmir in the freedom struggle of the country as well as honour the brave freedom fighters of Jammu and Kashmir.

She said the event was a "remarkable success" and brought together a diverse group of people passionate about preserving the historical contributions of Jammu Kashmir to the nation's independence. PTI AB RHL