Kin of Mucchumarri rape case accused juvenile dies in police custody in Andhra

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Jul 20 (PTI) An uncle of one of the three juvenile boys who allegedly raped a minor girl recently here died in police custody, said an official on Saturday.

On July 7, the boys allegedly raped the nine-year-old girl and then pushed her into the Mucchumarri Lift Irrigation Canal in Mucchumarri village of Nandyal district.

Newly-appointed Kurnool Range deputy inspector general (DIG) of police K Praveen noted that the relative, who is about 35 years old, died in a local hospital after being taken into custody.

Praveen said police received information about the deceased man that he was allegedly involved in the disposal of the girl's body and they apprehended him near Nandikotkur today.

"Our people (police) went there and were trying to take him into custody but he tried to run away. There was a scuffle and finally he was apprehended. When they were bringing him to the police station, they noticed severe signs of dehydration and uneasiness in him," Praveen told PTI.

Though police rushed him to a local hospital, the DIG observed that doctors could not revive him and declared him dead.

As the accused person died in police custody, a case was registered under relevant legal sections.

Meanwhile, police are yet to recover the body of the minor girl. PTI STH SS