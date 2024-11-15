Kin of Palakkad 'honour killing' victim live under fear

Palakkad (Kerala), Nov 15 (PTI) Kerala is often praised as a politically conscious state, but the story of 23-year-old Haritha in Palakkad reveals a darker fact—where the harsh realities of caste and economic disparity continue to deeply affect the lives of ordinary people.

Even after the culprits were sentenced to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of her husband Aneesh in the sensational Thenkurissi 'honour killing' case that shook the state in 2020, the fear of death still looms over Haritha and her in-laws family in Thenkurissi, Palakkad.

"We are still living under fear," Haritha, wife of the deceased Aneesh, told PTI.

The Palakkad District Additional Sessions Court recently sentenced Haritha’s father Prabhukumar, the second accused in the case, and uncle Suresh Kumar, the first accused, to life term for the killing Aneesh, then 27-year-old, on December 25, 2020.

Haritha, who currently lives with her in-laws in Elamannam and spearheaded the legal battle to secure a severe punishment for the culprits—her own father and uncle—stated that she will continue her fight to ensure the accused receive the maximum sentence.

After hearing the verdict of life imprisonment given to the accused, Haritha broke down in tears in the corridor of the court.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the verdict, she said she had hoped for either a double life sentence or the death penalty.

Haritha said the family plans to pursue an appeal through the government.

Aneesh, a painter by profession, and Haritha had been in love since their school days, eventually marrying in 2020. However, Haritha's family opposed their relationship, angered by the fact that Aneesh came from a lower caste and a poor economic background.

According to the family and investigators, the shocking incident occurred on Christmas Day evening, just 88 days after their marriage, when Haritha's uncle, Suresh, and her father, Prabhukumar, brutally attacked and killed Aneesh with weapons near Manamkulambu LP School.

Both Prabhukumar and Suresh Kumar are currently in prison, but Haritha continues to live in fear, worried that they will kill her and Aneesh's family if they are released.

According to the family members of Aneesh, the culprits had threatened to finish off Haritha too.

Though Haritha believed that her family would accept them one day, her family members broke her thali (the wedding chain) within three months after the marriage and murdered Aneesh, relatives said.

In light of these threats, Aneesh's father, Arumugham, now drives Haritha, who is pursuing a BBA degree, to her college in Koduvayur, located 10 km from their home. On her way back, Aneesh's mother, Radha, accompanies Haritha for added safety, they said.

On December 1, 2022, the state government sanctioned Rs 10 lakh for Haritha’s further studies.

Relatives said Haritha wishes to pursue MBA after completing the degree and get a government job.

Currently, the family struggles to make ends meet with the income from Arumugham's painting job.

Aneesh's mother, Radha, a farm labourer said, "My son did nothing wrong other than loving her and bringing her into the home." Responding to the queries related to the future of Haritha, she said they will approach the government requesting a job for her and filing an appeal against the trial court's verdict.

"We cannot take a decision unanimously as we have to discuss it with our lawyers and others," said Radha. PTI ARM ARM KH