Kin of porters killed in Baramulla terror attack get Rs 6 lakh in compensation

Srinagar, Oct 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir government Friday gave Rs 6 lakh each to the kin of two army porters killed in a terror attack in Baramulla district a day earlier.

The compensation, paid through cheques, was handed over by Baramulla Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa.

The porters were killed in a brutal attack in Bota Pathri, Gulmarg, on Thursday.

Sherpa visited the house of Chaudhary Mushtaq Ahmad in Nowshera Boniyar and Zahoor Ahmad Mir in Barnate Boniyar to condole with their families and hand over the money, an official spokesperson said. PTI SSB VN VN