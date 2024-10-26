Kin of TGSP constables protest over working conditions, other grievances

Hyderabad, Oct 26 (PTI) The families of constables of Telangana State Special Police (TGSP) held protests at several places in the state on Saturday over alleged strenuous duties and other grievances of the policemen.

The constables of the 4th Battalion at Mamnoor in Warangal district raised slogans inside its premises, while the family members staged protests at different places in the state , including Mancheriyal and Ranga Reddy district.

The protesters held placards that read 'TGSP hatao, ek police banao'.

The families of the constables have held sporadic protests in the state, including in Hyderabad, during the last few days demanding uniform policies for all police personnel and sought better working conditions.

State DGP Jitender said the concerns of TGSP personnel would be addressed and their demands considered sympathetically and on merit.

He warned in a release that indiscipline in uniform forces is a "very serious matter" that attracts the provision of the Police Forces (Restrictions of Rights) Act and the Police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act and liable to be penalised under the law.

He appealed to the TGSP personnel and their families that the grievances are being examined on merits and that the personnel should carry out their duties as usual.

He said the system of duties in the TGSP has been in place since several decades.

During recruitment, police constables are selected into three categories - Civil Police, Armed Police and Special Police.

The duties of Civil Police is to conduct investigation, prevent and detect crime and also handle law and order issues with assistance of district/City Armed Police (AR) Police, while TGSP addresses state-wide law and order concerns and its personnel are deployed for various duties in other states as well.

Almost all states follow a similar system, he said in the release.

As several on-the-job benefits and other welfare measures are extended to the police personnel, it is not appropriate for TGSP personnel to protest on the streets, he said.

The official urged the personnel to raise their concerns at appropriate forums available to them. PII SJR GDK SJR ROH