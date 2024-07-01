Kin of those who died in rain-related incidents in Delhi should get Rs 1 cr: Cong's Devender Yadav

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) The Delhi government should pay a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of 11 people who have died during the recent monsoon downpour here that includes children, the Congress's Delhi unit chief Devender Yadav said on Monday.

The Aam Aadmi Party government on Sunday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of those who were killed in rain-related incidents in the national capital.

Delhi received torrential rains on Friday and several parts of the city were flooded water. It recorded the highest single-day rainfall for a June day for 88 years.

Yadav, in a statement, said the compensation amount announced by the Delhi government is too low, and that the amount should be increased to at least Rs 1 crore per family, as had been done for those who died while on duty during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Terming Delhi Water Minister Atishi hunger strike over the shortage of water during the heatwave earlier as "meaningless", Yadav said she should take strong steps to prevent such deaths.

Making social media posts "serve no purpose in solving the misery of the people", he said.

Yadav also said it was shocking that the first FIR under the new criminal laws was registered against a street vendor at Delhi's Kamla Market Police Station.

He said if the the Delhi government had implemented the Street Vendors Act-2014, passed by the previous Congress government to protect the rights of urban street vendors, police would not have targeted a poor street vendor.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) came into effect on Monday. The new laws replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the police dismissed the case filed against the street vendor for selling water and tobacco products from a cart that allegedly obstructed a public way in central Delhi's Kamala Market after an investigation. PTI NIT NIT SKY SKY