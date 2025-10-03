Kin of victims of fatal wildlife attacks to get Rs 10 lakh compensation in Uttarakhand: CM

Dehradun, Oct 3 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday announced that the financial assistance given to the families of those who die in wildlife attacks in the state has been increased to Rs 10 lakh.

Speaking at the inauguration of Wildlife Week at the Dehradun Zoo, Dhami said that in cases of human casualties due to attacks by wild animals, the victim’s family would now be provided Rs 10 lakh as assistance.

Currently, the compensation amount in Uttarakhand is Rs 6 lakh.

The chief minister stated that, due to the collective efforts of the state government, there has been an encouraging rise in the population of wild animals, such as tigers, elephants, and snow leopards; however, this has also increased the challenges of human-wildlife conflict, he pointed out.

To mitigate this conflict, modern technology and scientific methods are being deployed, he said, adding that the Forest Department is being equipped with drones and GPS systems for better monitoring and protection of wildlife.

Dhami said that his government is committed to creating new livelihood opportunities for one lakh youths under the ‘CM Young Eco-Entrepreneur’ initiative. He said they will be trained in ventures such as drone piloting, wildlife photography and eco-tourism, among others.

The chief minister said that approximately 14.77 per cent of the state’s area is protected as six national parks, seven wildlife sanctuaries and four conservation reserves. The greenery and wildlife of Uttarakhand attract lakhs of tourists from India and abroad every year, he said.

Dhami underlined that while the government is committed to providing facilities for tourists, the state is working to strike a balance between economy, ecology and technology, he said.

He also directed the Forest Department to identify at least one new tourist spot in each district and develop it in a way that makes it accessible to tourists without disturbing its natural character. PTI COR DPT AMJ AMJ