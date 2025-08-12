Kin stage protest after man dies due to alleged staff negligence at Kota hospital

ota, Aug 12 (PTI) The family members of a 22-year-old man, who died during treatment at the New Medical College Hospital (NMCH) here on Tuesday, staged a protest alleging negligence by the medical staff on duty, officials said.

The hospital authorities, while denying the allegation, have constituted a committee to probe the charge. Karan Baghel (22) from Sursagar was admitted to the NMCH on Monday morning. He was later shifted to the ICU, where he died at around 5 am on Tuesday, Ramesh Kavia, circle officer at Mahaveer Nagar police station, said. The family members of the deceased created a ruckus on the hospital premises, alleging negligence by the medical staff on duty, prompting the police and the tehsildar from the collector's office to reach the spot and assure them of an investigation into the matter and action against those found guilty, Kavia said.

The family members submitted a complaint alleging negligence by the doctor and the staff on duty in the ICU, the officer said, adding that the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

“Karan’s condition deteriorated last night, but the doctor on duty did not check him. The staff locked themselves in a room, with some falling asleep and others busy listening to music using earphones,” one of the family members alleged.

“The doctors declared Karan dead at around 7 am, even though he died at about 5 am,” he claimed.

“The patient suffering from bronchopneumonia and bilateral pneumonitis was admitted to the hospital on Monday. Despite all our efforts, he could not be saved,” NMCH superintendent Ashutosh Sharma said.

Denying negligence by the medical staff on duty, Sharma said a committee headed by the additional principal of NMCH, Pratima Jaiswal, has been constituted to probe the allegations. PTI COR ARI