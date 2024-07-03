Kind of language used by Modi for Rahul Gandhi is sign of frustration: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday that the kind of words used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is a sign of his frustration.

In his speech in Lok Sabha on Monday during the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, Gandhi had hit out at Modi, the BJP and the RSS, alleging, among other things, that the Hinduism they practised was full of hatred, violence and falsehood.

Modi returned the volley on Tuesday when, without naming Gandhi, he called him "baalak buddhi" (childish mentality) besides mocking the leader of opposition on several counts.

Gehlot wrote on X, "The kind of words used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi yesterday is a sign of his frustration. It seems that the Prime Minister is neither concerned about his post nor the dignity of the House."

According to Gehlot, "The public has come to know about his frustration, that is why he is not being taken seriously."

Gehlot said Modi's speech in the election rally at Banswara in Rajasthan in the run up to the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, in which he used terms like "mangalsutra" and "infiltrators", was discussed negatively throughout the country till June 1.

He said it was one of the reasons for the BJP's defeat.

It may be noted that the BJP lost the Lok Sabha election on the Banswara seat.