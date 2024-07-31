Kind of words Anurag Thakur used in Lok Sabha reprehensible: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur: Congress leader Sachin Pilot said on Wednesday that the kind of words BJP MP Anurag Thakur used in Lok Sabha on Tuesday are reprehensible.

He said people sitting in Parliament should not use such language.

"I am very sorry about the statements made in the House yesterday. The ruling party leaders targeted Rahul Gandhi. Talking about caste, religion and society does not suit the parliamentary system," Pilot told reporters in Tonk.

On Tuesday, questioning the Congress' stand on caste census, Thakur had said those whose caste was not known were demanding caste census.

Pilot further said, "They are unable to digest the loss that the BJP has suffered in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha elections. That is why they are targeting Rahul Gandhi," he said.

The kind of words used by Thakur inside the House and his indication towards Gandhi is reprehensible, he added.

"I think no one should use such language, especially those who are sitting in Parliament," Pilot said.

On the recent resignation of former Congress MLA Khiladi Lal Bairwa from the BJP, he said, "I think there will be many more people who will not be able to fit in that system." Bairwa had joined the BJP this year.

The Congress leader said if there is any party which believes in the ideology of taking everyone along, then it is the Congress.

"The biggest promise of the Congress party was that we will conduct a census, secondly we will make a law for minimum support price (MSP) for farmers. Both things have been rejected by the central government and they will have to bear the brunt of it because this is the demand of the public," he said.