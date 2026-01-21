Kindergarten girl killed, 11 school children injured in jeep-school van collision in MP

Betul (MP), Jan 21 (PTI) A kindergarten girl student was killed and 11 other school children were injured following a collision between their school van and a jeep in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, an official said.

The accident took place around 9 am in Gudgaon village, about 60 kilometres from the district headquarters.

"A jeep coming from the opposite direction hit the private school's van in front of a gas warehouse near the Purna river. A five-year-old girl student of kindergarten (KG)-2, identified as Harshita Patankar, died on the spot, while 11 other children were injured," Bhainsdehi Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Bhupendra Singh Maurya said.

Four children and the school van driver, who were seriously injured in the accident, were taken to the Betul District Hospital, while other injured children have been admitted to the Bhainsdehi Community Health Centre, he said.

The children travelling in the van were from Rajni, Themgaon and Gudgaon villages.

After being informed about the incident, senior officials from the administration and the police department arrived at the hospital and took stock of the health condition of the injured and their treatment.

Rajesh Varvade, a family member of the deceased student, alleged that he had brought to the notice of the school management and the education department the poor condition of the school van, but no corrective steps were taken by them.

The van carried more children than its capacity, he said.

The family demanded action against the school management and the officials concerned.