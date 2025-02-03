King of Bhutan arrives in Lucknow ahead of holy dip at Kumbh

Lucknow, Feb 3 (PTI) King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck arrived in Lucknow on Monday to visit the Maha Kumbh, an official statement said.

He will visit Maha Kumbh on Tuesday, the statement read.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the King at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport and presented him a bouquet.

The King was received by artistes at the airport with cultural performances.

Later, King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck of Bhutan arrived at the Raj Bhavan where he was hosted by Governor Anandiben Patel.

There, the King paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Governor and the Chief Minister held detailed discussions on India-Bhutan relations with the King.

The government said the King's visit will prove to be an important step towards further strengthening India-Bhutan friendship and cultural relations, the statement said.

The King and Queen of Bhutan had earlier visited Delhi in December 2024 and in March 2024. Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi was the first leader to be honoured by Bhutan with its highest civilian honour, the 'Order of Druk Gyalpo'.

On Tuesday, the King of Bhutan will visit Maha Kumbh, where he will take a bath at the Triveni Sangam, the statement read. PTI ABN NAV VN VN